Joan Carol Havighorst Dempsey passed away at her home in Bellevue on March 26. Joan was born in Seattle on September 28, 1928 and called this area home for 90 years.



As a child, Joan lived with her mother and father, Margaret and C. R. Havighorst, and her brother Carl, in many Seattle neighborhoods. She attended public elementary and high schools, including Queen Anne Elementary and Garfield High School. She graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1946. While at Holy Names, Joan met the love of her life, Bill Dempsey, who attended O'Dea High School. Bill's family embraced Joan as one of their own, and her relationships with his parents and siblings ran deep and strong.



Joan attended Seattle University, and she and Bill married in 1950. They moved to Bellevue, where they raised five children. Joan was active at the parish school, Sacred Heart in Bellevue. Joan mothered her children with incredible kindness and strength, building a close-knit family that includes 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She never hesitated to make room in her home and her heart for anyone else who needed a family's support and mother's love.



Joan loved the outdoors. She skied, swam, gardened, and walked two miles a day into her 80s. She was a fantastic cook and a wonderful baker. A lifelong learner, Joan took adult education courses in literature, cake decorating, flower arranging, yoga, and more. She read voraciously and loved passing along books to friends and family. She embraced her creativity in her 50s, taking up painting and sharing her wonderful talent for watercolors.



Her sense of humor and resilience carried Joan through life's trials, and taught her children there is nothing so difficult that it can't be overcome with a laugh, a hug, and maybe a cookie or two. Joan will be remembered by family and friends as a kind and open person, a woman of faith and compassion, and a loyal and steadfast friend.



Joan is survived by her daughters Joanie (Bill) Blanchard, Cathy Dempsey, Therese (Ali) Vafaeezadeh, Molly (Seth) Dempsey-Andersson, and son Bill Dempsey; grandchildren Michelle (Rick), Erin, and Meaghan Varriano; Ben (Angela), Taylor, and Casey Blanchard; Sabah, Mina, and Jahan Vafaeezadeh; Bill and David Dempsey (and their mother Tammara); Nils and Finn Andersson; great-grandchildren Kern, Isabella, and Henry; sister-in-law Mary Katherine Smart of Dickson, TN; and brother-in-law John Paul (Nina) Dempsey of Kingston.



Service will be held Friday, April 5, 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tavon Learning Center in Issaquah, tavoncenter.org.



