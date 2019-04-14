Joan Carter



Joan Carter (nee Rosendahl) died at her home on April 4, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 88.



Joan was born on August 8, 1930 in Evanston, Illinois to her parents, Queenie and Martin Rosendahl. She went to Evanston High School and attended Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois and the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. She met her husband Fred L. Carter while skiing in Sun Valley Idaho and they married on December 26th, 1953 in Evanston, Illinois. Joan and Fred moved to Seattle where Fred finished college at the University of Washington, and Joan worked as a medical technologist. They resided in Washington for the next 65 years where they raised five children. After the children finished high school, Joan attended Pacific Lutheran University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Nursing. She then worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Swedish Hospital for six years before retiring. Joan and Fred spent their retirement years at Lake Chelan in the summer and New Zealand in the winter. Joan was an accomplished skier and swimmer who loved gardening, music, movies and spending time with her family. She also loved to bake for others and was committed to fitness and health.



Joan is survived by her husband Fred, her five children Leslie, Brian, John, Glenn (Sharon) Carter, and Dana (Andre) Slierendrecht, and nine grandchildren in Washington, California and New Zealand.



A celebration of Joan's life will



take place on April 28, 2019 at the Glenn & Sharon Carter residence in Renton, WA. Family and friends are invited to join.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019