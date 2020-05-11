|
|
Joan Claudie Fowler Anderson
9/15/1936 ~ 4/27/2020
Joan fought a valiant 5 year battle with cancer and passed away peacefully the morning of 4/27/2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, William Ronald "Andy" Anderson, parents, William B Fowler and Addie Wertz Fowler and brothers, Jack, Bob and Dick Fowler. Joan attended Franklin High School. She then married Ronald and they moved to NE Seattle, where they lived and raised their two children and started Anderson Sandpoint Painting. Joan and Ronald were active in youth hockey in Seattle. Joan was an avid gardener and took great pride in her beautiful yard. She was a great bowler and played on various leagues in NE Seattle. She had a lifelong love of films and went to the movie theater weekly. Joan was passionate about health and fitness and she walked three miles daily on the Burke Gilman Trail for over 40 years. Joan will be remembered by her pleasant disposition and her beautiful smile. We will miss her dearly. Survived by her two children- Devv Anderson (Karen), Ranel Burnett (Doug), and Grandchildren - Laurel Anderson, Ryan Burnett (Kelly), Rachel Anderson (fiance;-Justin), and Tyler Burnett.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 11, 2020