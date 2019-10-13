|
Joan Craig Clark Stewart
Joan Craig Clark Stewart, born May 6, 1941, was surrounded by family when she died on September 13, 2019. Joan was raised in Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. She attended the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1963. After spending two years with the Peace Corps in Colombia, Joan moved west with her young family to Seattle. Throughout her life, Joan was a dedicated community advocate, volunteer, and friend who worked for equity and justice, aesthetic appreciation and love. She was committed to kindness and making a positive difference. She worked behind the scenes, never seeking credit but unfailingly recognizing the achievements of others. She saw you. She heard you. She accepted you as you were and encouraged you to become more of your best self. Joan was also a devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, a lover of trees, and a poet. She leaves behind two generations nurtured by her unconditional love and care. She is deeply and profoundly missed. Joan is survived by Douglas, her husband of 55 years, her children, Jennifer Rugh Stewart (Dawson Nichols), Michael Keith Stewart (Kristin Stewart), and Ian Craig Stewart (Jennifer Guilfoyle), seven grandchildren, her sister, Virginia Heyler, her brother, Robert Clark, and a large extended family.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at 1:00pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 NE 41st St, Seattle, WA 98105. Donations in Joan's memory are kindly directed to: Coyote Central, a non-profit that has been offering arts enrichment to Seattle's youth since 1987, https://coyotecentral.org or The Nature Conservancy in Washington to support work at Foulweather Bluff https://www.washingtonnature.org/foulweatherbluff
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019