Resources More Obituaries for Joan Light Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Elizabeth Light

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joan Elizabeth Light



Joan Elizabeth (Ebie) Light died peacefully surrounded by family at Overlake Hospital on February 27, 2019. Ebie was born April 1, 1931 in Paimiut, Alaska on the Yukon River. She lived her early childhood in Alaska Native villages where her father managed trading posts for the Northern Commercial Company. Her siblings and mother were her regular playmates and entertainment came from husky pups, books, dolls, puppetry and youthful imagination. Travel was usually by boat and dog team. When she turned eight the family moved to Kirkland, WA so that Ebie and her three older siblings could attend school.



When she was a senior at Lake Washington High School she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and spent the next 15 months bedbound in Seattle's Firland Sanatorium. There, with a small group of fellow patients, she graduated from high school in 1949. She went on to attend Whitman College and then the University of Washington where she received a BA in English Literature, and then a master's degree in Social Work. She began her career working with families through the Juvenile Court in Tacoma, Washington. In 1957, Ebie met her future husband Melvin Light in Seattle's iconic Blue Moon Tavern. They married in 1958 settling first in a cabin on Lake Sammamish and later moving to Montlake, Seattle. With a growing family they then moved to Mercer Island in 1968 where she lived for the rest of her life. In 1971, the family took a sabbatical year to live in Puebla, Mexico. Ebie home schooled her four children, and the family traveled extensively throughout Mexico, visiting many of the ancient ruins. From this experience grew a life-long love of Mexico shared by all the family. When her children were school-aged, she joined the Mercer Island School District as a Special Education Teacher's Aide where she helped many students and formed life-long friendships with colleagues.



Ebie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Loving, caring, thoughtful, wise, adventurous and fun, she was greatly loved and admired by family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an upbeat, welcoming personality. She was a committed environmentalist and loved animals, delighting in their many cats, dogs and the family goat Dumpling, as well as the wild creatures who visited her deck.



An avid reader, with an insatiable curiosity as to what made people tick, she loved literature, poetry, crime mysteries, The New Yorker, The Nation, and occasional updates on the Kardashians. Her most special life moments were spent in the summers at the family's beach cabin on Port Gamble Bay, trailer trips spent in search of the sun with her husband Mel, and the trips they took together to England and Spain.



She leaves: Gunnar (Sherree) of Chandler, AZ, Erin (John) of Anchorage, AK, Jorgan (Joan) of Renton, Catie of Mercer Island, stepdaughter Kriss of San Pedro, CA and stepdaughter-in-law Judith of Whidbey Island, sister Catherine Stanfield of Seattle and 11 grandchildren.



A private service will be held at her home but anyone who wishes to pass along remembrances of her life in the memory book online will be appreciated. Sign her Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries