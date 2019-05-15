Joan Em Jensen



Joan Em Jensen was born August 14, 1929 to Margaret and Allen Jensen in Seattle, Washington. She was wife to Raymond Jensen, sister to Robert Jensen, mother to Douglas, Steven and Kathy, grandmother to Dana and Evan. Joan passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 89.



She was married to Ray Jensen on April 5 of 1952. They shared 61 wonderful years until his death in 2013. They enjoyed sailing, fishing and golf. Joan had a passion for writing and self-published three books as well as having articles published in numerous newspapers. She had a beautiful singing voice which she trained for soprano parts and performed with the Bellevue Philharmonic Orchestra.



Joan contributed to her community in many ways including volunteering for the Bellevue Philharmonic as program coordinator.



She leaves behind her brother, two sons, two grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services and a celebration of her life will be held Sunday,



May 19th at 1:00 PM at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue, WA 98007.



In lieu of flowers, donations to favorite charities can be made. Published in The Seattle Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019