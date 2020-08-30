1/1
Joan L. Sites Storms
Joan L. Sites Storms

May 30, 1931 ~ August 7, 2020

Longtime Seattle resident and former schoolteacher, Joan Sites Storms passed away August 7, 2020 at age 89, after a short battle with infection. Her life both began and ended in the Colusa/Yuba City area of Northern California.

Joan is a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend. She was an extremely caring, kind and generous woman and will be greatly missed.

Joan is survived by her sister Kathy Lambirth Arnold, children Karen Storms Ulbrickson and Douglas Storms (Ikumi), grandchildren A.K. Ulbrickson, Adam Ulbrickson, Lindsay Ulbrickson, Ethan Storms and Isaac Storms, close nephew Cody Arnold (Erin) and family as well as four other nephews, close cousins and several very dear lifelong friends.

As per her request, no service will be held.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

