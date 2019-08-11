|
|
Joan Leslie (Clayburn) Eliasen
October 1, 1945 ~ July 3, 2019
Joanie was born in Seattle, Washington, the middle of three beautiful girls born to Gordon and Helen Clayburn. Joanie was preceded in death by her parents; sister Susan Ann Klegman and brother-in-law Kerry Klegman Joanie graduated from Ballard High School in 1964. Joanie married her soulmate Jim Eliasen July 4, 1980.
Joanie became a successful Esthetician working alongside her sisters Susan and Sally-Jo at their salon in Madison Park. Joanie lit up any room she entered with her giving, caring, passionate heart and kindness unlike no other were felt by all who knew her. Joanie's beautiful smile lit up the world around her along with her natural grace. Her courage in the face of cancer was inspiring and she was determined not to let it impact her way of life. She continued celebrating her joy of the seasons making her home come alive, walking daily with her sister, baking with her granddaughters and always having an ear available for her many loved ones.
She is survived by beloved husband James Eliasen, mother-in-law Myrtle Lowater, her children, Michael Zorich (Cristina), Elizabeth Zorich-Harman (Tracy); Rick Zorich (Nicole); and stepson, Erik Eliasen (Valerie); her grandchildren, Joanie, Desire;e Lillian, and Charlotte; her beloved sister Sally-Jo Nardone (Ron); and her many wonderful brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends who she loved so dearly.
A celebration of Joanie's life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at her sister Sally-Jo's home at 22128 Paradise Lake Road, Snohomish, Washington, 98296. See cascadememorial.com post tributes to the family.
Donations can be sent to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17, 2019