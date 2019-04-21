Resources More Obituaries for Joan Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Lillian (Joanie) Nelson

April 22, 1930 - February 25, 2019



Joanie has passed from this Earth to join her husband, Ken Nelson, her parents, Lillian and Alex Johnstone of Beaumaris, Australia, and their many wonderful friends and relatives who have "gone to the back room".



Joanie Watts-Nelson was born in Australia and grew up loving music. She was a Jazz vocalist and much loved musicians singer in Melbourne and Sydney. Many of her recordings are from the Storyville Club in Melbourne where she headlined frequently.



Joanie met Ken while he played piano with the Storyville Jazzmen. They fell in love, married in 1971 at the Swedish Club in Melbourne. Ken immediately got a piano gig on the Sitmar Line Ship, and with his bride and 3 kids, landed 30 days later in Rotterdam, with stops in Germany and Skived, Sweden, to spend time with Ken's family over Christmas. This trip then took the family to New York City, where Joanie met and became friends with Teddy Wilson, a renowned Jazz pianist. The photo of she and Teddy are on the front cover of her CD "Welcome To My Soul".



From New York, they drove to Ken's home in Seattle in early 1972. They hosted jam sessions once a month where all of their musician friends would bring a potluck dish and play great music that you could hear for blocks. In 1979 Joanie & Ken recorded their album "Inch Worm" which is a great showcase of the music & performers Joanie admired most.



From the late 90's to 2009, Joanie took on the challenge of a weekly radio program on KBCS called "20th Century Jazz: the first half". She had a wide and appreciative audience and loved the opportunity to share her music. Her whole being was steeped in the great music and musicians of the 30's and 40's and her show was heard by such luminaries as Billy May, Artie Shaw, Nick Fatool and Johnny Best. Her great highlights were interviewing Bucky and John Pizzarelli (guitars and all) in the studio, and later, Norma Miller.



In 2013, Joanie decided to compile her lifelong music and created her 2-CD set "Welcome to My Soul". Her dearest friend, Jean Leake came from Australia and the two of them locked themselves in the house for 2 weeks while deciding the best ways to preserve the legacy of the many jazz musicians who had played on Joanie's tracks. It was a brilliant collaboration. Jean & Joanie were blessed with a magical friendship and never stopped laughing & sharing their mad, mad worlds several times a week on the phone and via email.



Joanie was quite artistic, and always had a crafting, knitting, or sewing project going on. She adored animals, from horses (lately the Friesian ones) to her cats, the neighborhood cats, her German Shepard, Hashbrown, then very large Svenska, and her beloved doxie, Emaline, who has been her constant companion over these last 10 years. The birds and squirrels were her friends and she never tired of taking care of the 'critters'.



Joanie and Craig Shimek spoke on the phone most days and called each other "Pal". They always had something to talk about whether it's "how to fix this" or "what do I do for that?", or "Turn on the TV to watch this cooking show!", or some new gadget she just bought "you should get one, too!" Joanie liked to stay close to home and Emaline, but she enjoyed her weekly shopping trips to Fred Meyer, Mud Bay or her favorite, Ken's Market. We all miss and love her so much.



Joanie is survived by her step- daughters Tracey Shimek and Ingrid Nelson, her son in law and "Pal" Craig (Tracey), step-son Kurt Nilsson, grandchildren Jenna and Jonathan Shimek along with many dear friends and neighbors. Her radio sign off was "Stay in the Light". We hope you will hold that in your heart as we will. Remembrances may be made to your favorite animal charity.



A Celebration of Joanie's life will



be held at St. John United



Lutheran Church at 5515 Phinney



Ave N. on May 11th at 12:00pm.



