Joan Louise Hebert Hammrich



Joan passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 at 86 years of age.



Born in Tacoma, Washington to Paul and Helen Hebert. Joan came from a family of two brothers (David and Paul) and three sisters (Mary, Doris and Loretta).



Joan developed a love for piano playing at the early age and became a well-known player in the Tacoma area. During her grade school years at St. Ann's and St. Leo's High School (now Bellarmine Preparatory School), and then College, she played at many musicals and Army events her father, Paul, would take her to.



She was a graduate of St. Leo's High and was in the Class of 1959 of the University of Puget Sound.



During a USO dance during college is where Joan met husband-to-be Leo Hammrich who was serving in the army. They were married on October 31, 1959 in St. Ann Tacoma. They resided in Seattle together for 59 years. The family included the six children: Gregory, Louise, Mark, Richard, Anthony, and Tamara. Joan was well thought of and the smell of homemade chicken soup and blackberry pies in the home would fill our hearts along with delicate desserts, such as crme puffs.



Joan continued to play the piano in the home and many times it would carry throughout the neighborhood. She filled our home with so much love and music for our souls that it is still in our hearts today.



Joan and Leo, who passed away in May of 2016, were married fifty-six years. They loved to travel, including many trip to Ocean Shores, and all around Washington State, the Oregon coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.



Joan is survived by her six children: Gregory, Louise, Mark (Elisa), Richard, Anthony and Tamara; and her 11 grandchildren, which she truly adored: Kyle, Kaleigh, Heather and Brooke, Jacob and Edward, and Tony, Jason, Shawna, Justice and Carson; and great grandchildren: Anastasija, Madison and soon to add a third. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



A Viewing will begin at 9 am,



Rosary prayed at 9:30 am and the



Funeral Mass starting at 10 am



on Friday, June 21, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 8900 - 35th Avenue NE in Seattle, followed by a reception. Following the reception a



Committal Service will be held at



Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.



Please share memories at



Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019