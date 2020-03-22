|
Joan Marie Flanagan
Joan Marie Flanagan passed away on March 4, 2020. Joan was born in Chewelah, Washington on August 17, 1931 and raised by her loving parents Pat and Velma Fogarty. She had the fondest memories of her childhood growing up in the small town of Valley. Soon after the start of WW II, the family moved to Oregon. Joan attended Marylhurst College in the Portland area where she met Dan. They were married in 1952, then moved to Seattle where they lived together for 65 years. Dan and Joan were proud to be charter members of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Joan was a well-loved teacher who worked as a substitute in the Seattle Archdiocese for over 50 years. She was famous for her story-telling, often inflecting her Irish sensibilities at the right moment. The family always marched in the St. Patrick's Day parade; Joan and Dan were honored to be the grand marshals in 2013. More than anything Joan loved her family, and she was simply the best mom.
Preceded in death by her husband Dan, and her brothers Denny and Mike, Joan is survived by her children: Therese Evans (Dan), Eileen Gray (John), Brian (Imelda), Julie McElroy (Matthew), Kevin (Hollind); 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020