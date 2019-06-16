Home

Joan Marie Williams

February 25, 1922 ~ March 22, 2019

Joan Marie Williams was born to Eunice Manning Pugh and Arthur John Pugh. She grew up with three brothers; Don, Clyde and Neil. She attended Olympic View Elem. and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940. In 1941 she married George Williams, and they raised their family of three children on Queen Anne Hill and later moved north to Richmond Beach in 1957. She grew a close-knit group of friends who were active in Milk Fund and she later volunteered at the Shoreline Community Center thrift store. She worked at Marshall's Cleaners in a variety of locations.

She is survived by her children Lynda (Steve), Bob (Syleste) and Tim (Colleen); 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A service will be at Crista Senior Living, Ray Smith room,

on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 am
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
