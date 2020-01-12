|
Joan Marilyn Lopp
Joan was born on October 17, 1935 in Tacoma WA and passed away on January 3, 2020 in Valparaiso IN.
Joan excelled in school. She was valedictorian of her high school class and went on to study at the University of Washington. While there she met Donald Lopp (Don). Don and Joan were married in Tacoma in 1955 and celebrated 63 years of marriage together.
Joan and Don moved to the suburbs near Angle Lake where they raised their three girls. Joan had a talent for art - both drawing and painting. During the summer Joan enjoyed gardening and frequently went swimming in the lake with her daughters. She also enjoyed family outings that included vacations on Shaw Island, camping on the Washington coast, and day trips to Mount Rainier.
Joan will be remembered for her positive outlook, loving nature and generous spirit. She was at her happiest when surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed.
Joan is survived by her sister Louise Cruz, her daughters Annette Mumford (Gordon) and Dianne Watters (Mike), four grandchildren - Matthew, Candace, Rachael, and Kathryn Watters, as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Don, her daughter Eileen, her parents Winfield and Wilma Schwesinger, and her brothers Leon Schwesinger and Frank Smith.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020