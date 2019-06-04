|
|
Joan Merryweather
On May 12, 2019, Joan passed away at 85 years old. She was born in Aldershot, Hampshire in England on September 30, 1933. She was the youngest sibling of Mary & Peter. She worked for Sears in Seattle for 47 years. She is survived by her sister Mary and nieces and nephews in both U.S. and England.
A Celebration of Life with be held
at St. Paul's Episcopal Church
in Lower Queen Anne on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 am. Please see dignitymemorial.com for more details. Sign Joan's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019