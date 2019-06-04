Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Lower Queen Anne, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Merryweather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Merryweather

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Merryweather Obituary
Joan Merryweather

On May 12, 2019, Joan passed away at 85 years old. She was born in Aldershot, Hampshire in England on September 30, 1933. She was the youngest sibling of Mary & Peter. She worked for Sears in Seattle for 47 years. She is survived by her sister Mary and nieces and nephews in both U.S. and England.

A Celebration of Life with be held

at St. Paul's Episcopal Church

in Lower Queen Anne on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 am. Please see dignitymemorial.com for more details. Sign Joan's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.