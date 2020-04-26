|
Joan O'Sullivan
April 19, 1932 ~ April 6, 2020
Joan spent her early life on the Brisco Farm in the Kent Valley. She attended St. Anthony's grade school and Renton High School. Joan graduated from Seattle University and then worked as a dietitian for many years.
Her love for the outdoors and a spirit of adventure was satisfied as a member of the Mountaineers climbing Mount Rainier and many other peaks. She found an outlet for art as a member of a woodcarving group creating many pieces, while her love for animals was satisfied with a series of cherished dogs in her home. She was surrounded by a group of giving, loving and caring friends.
Joan was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Magnolia where she was active in the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Peterson. She is survived and will be missed by her brother, Donal (Joanne) Sullivan and a sister Maureen Richardson, nieces and nephews; Brydie Anderson, Paula, Tighe and Barclay Peterson, Tim Richardson, Ann Schwartz, Jim, Michael and John Sullivan.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020