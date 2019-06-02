Joan O'Sullivan Strand



Joan O'Sullivan Strand, 90,



(formerly Joan O'Sullivan Burrows) passed away at her residence on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1928 to Gerald Austin O'Sullivan and Lillian Irene Bull. Joan grew up in Denny Blaine and Laurelhurst. She went to Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and the University of Washington. She graduated with a B.A in English Literature. Joan was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.



Joan had 3 children with her husband Kenneth G Burrows: Christopher Burrows, Michael Burrows (Tove) and Anne Reid (Michael). Her son Michael predeceased her, as did Kenneth Burrows and her second husband Carl Strand.



Joan worked in the library at Seattle University followed by the medical library at Virginia Mason. Due to her exemplary work in these positions, she was then asked to establish a new medical library at Providence Hospital. Her experience at Providence Hospital opened the door for her to devote herself to a new passion and she spent the next 22 fascinating years working for the late Dr. Lester Sauvage, renowned cardiovascular surgeon.



Joan had a zest for life and approached everything with the same spirited dedication. She was an avid tennis player at the Seattle Tennis Club. She also was a member of the Junior League of Seattle as well as the Orthopedic Guild. After retirement Joan exchanged tennis for golf, learned to play bridge and traveled. She bicycled in Denmark, snorkeled in Hawaii and participated in an Avon 60 mile walk for cancer. Joan was a talented seamstress and knitter. Her knitted sweaters were creations admired by all.



Joan is survived by her devoted children Christopher and Anne, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Tove, and 10 grand-children: Hunter Burrows, Kristen Burrows, Lilly Burrows, Cole Burrows, Katherine Reid, Christopher Reid, Peter Reid, John Reid, James Reid and Petter Burrows. Joan also had 2 great grandchildren, Ellaina Burrows and Orlando Burrows. Joan is also survived by her loving companion of 30 years, William P. Ketcham and his 4 daughters, Jeanie Jacobson, Frances Mead, Nancy Warsinske and Janet Rudolph.



Joan was best known for her bright and beautiful smile, infectious laugh, warm and vivacious personality, and her deep love for family and friends.



A Memorial Mass will be held at



St. Bridget Catholic Church



4900 NE 50th St. Seattle, Wa 98105



on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Catholic Community Services (ccsww.org) or Seattle Humane Society (seattlehumane.org). Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary