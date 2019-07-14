Resources More Obituaries for Joan Paylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Paylor

Joan was born February 2, 1936 in Seattle to Theodore and Mildred Howisey and lived in the North Beach area, graduating from Queen Anne High School in 1954. She attended the University of Washington where she affiliated with Kappa Delta Sorority. Before marriage she worked in the Marketing Department of Pacific Northwest Bell. She married the love of her life, Rick Paylor, a fellow PNB employee, in 1956. They lived in Seattle, Bellevue and Sammamish finally settling in Puyallup to be near both their children and grandchildren. After her children completed high school Joan went to work in the U. S. Court House where she became the legal secretary to Federal Magistrate Judge John Weinberg before taking early retirement in 1991 when she and Rick became snowbirds for 27 years in Mesa Arizona enjoying golf, wood carving and many other hobbies.



Joan is survived by husband Rick, son CAPT. Mark Paylor and his wife Laura, daughter LynnD and her husband Brian Laurance, grandson Christopher C. Paylor and his wife Christina and their children Braelyn, Conner, Dean, Marcus and Emerson. Joan is also survived by granddaughters Tatiana and Eliana Laurance and great grandson Jackson Hinds. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Mildred Howisey, her brother William T. Howisey, and beloved granddaughter Nicole Paylor Hinds. Joan and Rick achieved the goal of driving through every one of the lower 48 states and all the Provinces of Canada where they visited fellow snowbirds who lived over the border. They visited their Navy son and family in Japan, Hawaii, California, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Nebraska. They also visited the countries of central Europe on their own and on tours, and also traveled to China, Hong Kong, Korea, the Panama Canal in South America, and the Caribbean. Their crowning trip was a round-the-world junket from Seattle to Anchorage, Siberia, Eastern Russia, Moscow and over the Pole back to Seattle with their daughter and son-in-law to adopt twins Tatiana and Eliana from Vladivostok. Three years ago Joan developed Alzheimers and neuropathy which impaired her movements and restricted her activities, but she found medications the final year which restored her mental function and she once again displayed her great sense of humor, great outlook and caring for others with her winning smile. She always coached her family and friends to keep up their I-Love-You's to one and all. Family and friends loved her equally and she never knew an enemy. She passed peacefully in her sleep from heart failure, as she wished she would. Every condolence received by the family remarked about her caring nature and ability to find the best in people. Everyone enjoyed meeting and talking with her.



Service will be held on Saturday July 27th, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church in Puyallup, Washington, 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the because of the significant positive impact their conferences and workshops had on Joan's last three years.



