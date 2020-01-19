|
Joan Phyllis Clark
September 1, 1929 - January 9, 2020
Joan passed quietly in the early morning hours of January 9, 2020.
Joan was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, the oldest of 4 children born to Lawrence and Phyllis Fogelberg. The family relocated to Seattle in 1941 with the promise of a well-paying job waiting for Lawrence at the Boeing company. Joan graduated from Franklin High School in 1947. She married her soulmate (and next door neighbor) Ted Clark in 1950. Together, they raised 3 children and were happily married for 52 years. Family was EVERYTHING to our beloved Mother. She and Ted, spent countless hours caring for grandparents, parents, children, grandchildren and really anyone who needed a bit of help. Her compassion for others was inspirational and was born out of her devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her family, Joan's interests included traveling, gardening, painting and spending time at her condo in Ocean Shores.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband and her son Stephen. She is survived by her daughters Sheryl and Susan (Glenn), as well as her grandchildren, Sheena (Bret), Thomas, Katie, Tess (Daniel), Simone and Tristan.
Memorial Service in Joan's honor will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 10am at Bonney-Watson Memorial Park, Seatac Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020