Joan R. Lewis
Joan Ruth (Levy) Lewis died October 13, 2019 after a fierce battle with cancer. She was born January 29, 1942 in Oceanside, New York and graduated from Malverne High School where she made National Honor Society in 1959. Joan briefly attended Empire State College then worked as a department store buyer, landing in southern CA by the early 1960's where she married and had her son, Scott Law. Joan earned her Bachelor of Science from State University of New York in 1977. In 1979 she was re-married to Robert M. (Bob) Lewis with whom she would settle in the Seattle area and spend the best 32 years of her life! Bob & Joan loved family, friends and boating together and eventually made good on their dream of living aboard, calling their 48" yacht home for six years, while cruising and fishing the waters of Puget Sound and north to Alaska. Joan is remembered as a great 'helper of others,' working professionally and personally for just causes and advocacy. She founded an elder-person's resource firm, Lifetime Services, Inc., led the development of WA State's volunteer organization for the aging, "SHIBA," made coxswain in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and sat on the boards of both "William Temple House" and "Call 211" in Portland, Oregon where she would reside after 2005. Joan loved and doted on her two beloved Havanese dogs, Angie and Glori and enjoyed recumbent cycling.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:30-7:30pm, Monday, November 11 at TaborSpace - 5441 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrance donations to Havanese Rescue: https://www.havaneserescue.com/
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019