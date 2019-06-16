Resources More Obituaries for Joan Hanna Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Robertson Hanna

Joan was born on July 27, 1922, in Springfield, MA, and died peacefully in Shoreline, WA, on May 28, 2019. Joan's first travel experience was as a two-year-old when she moved with her parents, Jeannette Fair and Willis Baer Robertson, by ship and then train from Massachusetts to California. Joan spent all of her school years in Los Angeles, CA, graduating from LA High School in February, 1940. Joan then went to work for California Bank where she met Donald Hanna, and they married on August 2, 1941, beginning their 65 years of marriage in Santa Monica, CA.



Their first two children were born there and then in the spring of 1949, Joan and Don moved their family to Seattle, WA, where they had two more children. Joan was the heart of this family, volunteering to benefit her four children in their various activities and the greater community. She was den mother, Girl Scout leader, swim team coordinator, board member, Visiting Nurse, school volunteer and so much more. With children grown and Don's retirement in 1976, Joan and Don became serious travelers throughout the United States and Mexico and then to Europe and Asia. One highlight was their trip to China in 1979, soon after travel there opened to US tourists.



For twenty years, Joan and Don divided their time between Honolulu and Seattle, especially enjoying their warmer winters in Hawaii. As Don's health began to decline, they moved to Aegis of Shoreline in 2005, where Don died in 2007.



Joan was an active member of her retirement home for most of her remaining years and is survived by her four grateful children: Jeffrey Hanna (Rosario), Melanie Sproul (Robert), Jill Firnstahl, and Rory Hanna (Linda.) Joan was a loving grandmother to Ian (Kate), Andrew (Sylvia), Amy (Jeff), Kyle (Dave), Nathan (Dina), Erin (Christof), Keagan, Morgan (Brandon) and Nicole (Jesse.) Matriarch Joan loved the energy and enthusiasm of her many great grandchildren: Lily, Axel, Asa, Levi, Addison, Quinn, Wyatt, Rip, Elias, Sage, Rocco, Von, Ascher, Penn, Etta, and Sadie. Joan is also survived by her loving sister and brother: Nancy Robertson and Don Robertson.



Graciousness was Joan's lifelong gift and her legacy is that she was a fabulous role model for all of us. Her family appreciates the caring staff at Aegis of Shoreline for their kindness, consideration, guidance and support. Also, we are thankful to Kindred Hospice for helping us through those final difficult days of Joan's long and full life.



A family memorial picnic will take place next January at Waimanalo Beach in Oahu, Hawaii.



Joan's favorite charity was Seattle Children's Hospital and she will be interred at Acacia:



