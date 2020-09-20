Joan S. Fields
1937 ~ 2020
Born in England, Joan moved to the U.S. in 1965 and raised four children while working as a paralegal. She lived for several decades with her chosen sister, Nancy, both in Seattle and wintering in Palm Springs. With friends and alone, she enjoyed traveling the world. She was a smart, beautiful, kind mother to us. She taught her kids to be strong, independent, loving, compassionate, curious, and thoughtful people who know that being open and loving is as important as having an analytical mind. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as many friends and chosen family members.
We will miss her dearly and always hold her love for us and the world in our hearts.
