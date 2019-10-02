|
Joan Sharon Cress
On Tuesday, September 17th, Joan Cress, loving wife, beloved mother and loyal friend, died at the age of 84. Joan suffered a heart attack and subsequent heart attack five days later. Joan was born on October 16, 1934 in Seattle, WA to Leonard and Rachel Gustafson. Joan grew up with siblings Dwight, Barbara and Doug in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, graduated from Ballard High School and as a teen, worked at her father's meat market, Len's Meats, a favorite among Seattle's Scandinavian community. The Gustafson family later moved to Lake Sammamish where they were a founding family of the Sammamish Bible Camp, now known as Camp Sambica.
Joan was happiest with a well-stocked pantry and a crowd around her dining table. She fed and mothered her own five children, fourteen foster boys and countless young adults who found their way to her door via Camp Sambica where she volunteered for over fifty years or Westminster Chapel where she sang in the choir, edited the "Chapel Chat" and supported the "Boy's Battalion" youth program led by her husband, Archie. In her professional life, Joan "mothered" countless employees of the Issaquah School District where she worked from 1971 to 1995, finishing her career as Director of Classified Personnel. Well-loved in many circles, Joan will be dearly missed.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Archie in 2010. She is survived by husband Gary Stimach, her five children Roy, Brian, Ted, Sharon and Eric, twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Westminster Chapel in Bellevue, WA. In Joan's honor a memorial fund has been established at www.campsambica.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 2, 2019