Sister Joan Unger, OP
Sister Joan Unger, formerly known as Sister Nathan, died on December 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle. She was 87 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession as a Dominican Sister.
Sister Joan was born in Seattle to Nathan and Anna (Sexton) Unger. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Seattle and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and a Master of Education degree in Education from Seattle University, and a Master of Arts degree in Theology from Mundelein College in Chicago.
Sister Joan spent 22 years ministering in education in Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Seattle, and in Pittsburg, California. She was on the crisis intervention team at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California for three years prior to serving on the Dominican Sisters of Edmonds executive team. She was campus minister at the University of Washington for three years and then began her many years of ministry as the director of pastoral care and hospital chaplaincy in California and New Mexico. Sister Joan was active in the preaching ministry for over 16 years. In 2016 she became a resident at St. Joseph Residence.
Sister Joan was known as a woman of joy and laughter, willing to share her gifts of teaching and preaching with others. She was a compassionate listener and a lover of beauty, especially the beauty of the desert found in the Southwest.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews and her Dominican Sisters of Adrian.
A Vigil Service will be held on
Friday, December 20 at 7:00pm
The Funeral Liturgy will be offered
Saturday, December 21st at 11:00am BOTH will be held at
St. Joseph Residence Chapel
4800 37th Ave SW, Seattle, 98126
Burial, Calvary Cemetery, Seattle.
Remembrances may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters,
1257 East Siena Heights Drive,
Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019