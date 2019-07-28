|
Joan W. Clifford
Born in 1935 in Ray, N.D., along with her twin sister, Jean, daughters of Vernon and Margaret Westgard. She moved to Algona, WA in 1938 and graduated from Auburn High School. Attended Seattle U. until her marriage to Nate Clifford in 1958. She lived at Lake Tapps, WA and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She owned and operated restaurants throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her son, E. Scott Clifford, sister Judy Furrer and brothers Fred, Bruce, Don, Richard, and Michael. She is survived by her son Stu Clifford, daughter Carrie Worrell (Tony); granddaughters, Stephani Crozier (Justin) and Brandy Deutsch, grandson Phillip, great grandson Camden, and great grandaughter Piper, sister Jean Williams (Ken), brothers Denny Westgard (Karen) and Robert Westgard (Patricia).
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019