In Loving Memory of



Joan Whitmore Davis



"It's All About Love"



On May 10, 2020 our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grand-mother, great-grand mother, aunt and friend to many passed peacefully from our lives into the loving arms of her Savior. Joan was 94 years old.



Joan was born to Mark and Eva Dorothy Whitmore at Church Farm, Griston, Norfolk, England on February 12, 1926. She was the second of two daughters. Joan grew up on the farm, rode her bicycle and took the train 12 miles there and back to attend school in Thetford. She excelled in school and started university at age 16. She completed her PhD in Dairy Science at the University Reading, England. She was awarded a Fulbright scholarship which led her to Pennsylvania State University where she continued postdoctoral research. When she met our father, Robert B. Davis, she left her lab station for the new position of wife and mother of twins, Robert Mark and Wendy. The young family moved, after Virginia Grace was born, to Bellevue, WA, where they made their home for 48 years.



For Joan, family, faith and community were paramount. She was an engaged, loving, caring, thoughtful, wise woman - role modeling that females could accomplish whatever they chose. She led a full, energetic, balanced life. She served her community and St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in leadership and volunteer capacities too numerous to count. Joan was an intellectual who loved to read, discuss, play bridge and, at mid-life became a much valued biology teacher at Newport High School. She had a life-long love of poetry and music, singing alto in her church choir for decades. She played the piano and painted watercolors and oils.



Our mom lived her life with positivity and grace, moving from one chapter to the next, as she would say, with eagerness about what was coming next. In retirement Joan and Bob delighted in visiting many parts of the world with the Elder Hostel program, continuing to learn. For decades, our family spent a week each July at Seabeck Family Camp, where mom's signature cockney vocal rendition of "Wouldn't It Be Lovely?" brought standing ovations. The beach at Coupeville, Whidbey Island became a special place of retreat for them in later years. Joan was deeply devoted to her grandchildren and she frequently expressed gratitude that all of her family lived close enough together that our lives were joyfully entwined.



Joan is predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Bob, and her sister Molly.



Joan is survived by her children Mark (Louisa) Davis, Wendy (John) Crocker, and Ginny (Pete) Finlon, her grandchildren Tim Finlon (Kesha), Mollie Finlon, Allicia Davis, William Davis, Thomas Crocker (Khara Wescott) and Patrick Crocker, great-grandson Levi Finlon, nieces Amanda Starnes and Karen Jones, and nephews Adrian Hetzel and Craig Davis.



Joan will be laid to rest and a celebration of her life held St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Bellevue later this summer. The family requests that any contributions in Joan's honor may be made to St. Margaret's Church, 4228 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA 98006.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store