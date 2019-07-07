|
JoAnn Berrett (Coupal)
JoAnn "Jo" Berrett was born Joann Mary Coupal on April 4, 1942 in Yakima, WA. She was preceded to heaven by her parents, Anthony and Barbara Coupal, sister Jean Coupal, and son Chuck Johnston. Jo's family: 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and brother and sister-in-law, will miss her greatly. She will also be remembered by many friends from all over Washington. She made our lives so rich with amazing holidays, meals, adventures, trips, and so many laughs. Jo loved her family more than anything else. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14th, at 2:00 PM, 23456 28th Avenue S, Des Moines, WA. 98198. All are welcome.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019