Joanne E. Ebbers
Joanne E. Ebbers

Joanne Ebbers, age 93 of Normandy Park passed away on August 8, 2020. Joanne was born on October 17, 1926 in Moscow, ID and moved to Yakima as a child. She was the oldest child of five born to Vera and Joseph Maginn. While in Yakima, Joanne met the love of her life, Louis Ebbers. They were married on September 21, 1946 and soon moved to Seattle, Washington.

Joanne worked for Kenworth and PACCAR for 40 years, loved to bake, travel, sew and quilt. Most of all, she loved her family.

She is survived by her son Ron and wife Susan, daughter Shelley and husband Joe, sister June, three grandchildren Mackenzie, Jeremy and Erin and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
