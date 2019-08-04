|
|
Joanne H. Hochberg
We mourn the passing of Joanne Howe Hochberg on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Joanne Hochberg was born on December 5, 1926, in Seattle Washington. She graduated from Helen Bush School in 1944. During the war, she volunteered as an ambulance driver and volunteered at the local USO.
She met the love of her life, Donald, at the beach in Gearhart, OR, and they were married in 1951. While Donald worked in the family clothing business, Joanne was a homemaker and volunteer, including for the National Council of Jewish Women, the Seattle Arboretum, Temple De Hirsh Sisterhood and Children's Hospital. She loved her family, gardening, and cooking. She enjoyed teaching others her family recipes. In her later years, she especially relished time with her grandchildren. The family thanks her many wonderful caregivers at Aljoya.
She is survived by her children, Marjorie Hochberg (Judy Gomez), Daniel Hochberg, Bill Hochberg (Anna Choi) and Frank Hochberg and her grandchildren, Annie Hochberg, Sarah Hochberg and Cassidy Ha Oh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Arboretum Foundation, Children's Hospital or Temple De Hirsch Sinai. At her request, a small memorial service was held.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019