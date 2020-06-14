JoAnne Marie Lazzaretti
JoAnne, age 90, passed away on June 4, 2020 from complications related to end stage renal disease. She was born on February 16, 1930, in Seattle, to Italian immigrants Pasquale and Rosa Fabbio. JoAnne attended St. Therese Catholic Elementary School and graduated with Honors from Garfield High School. Following graduation, she was awarded an academic scholarship in business to the University of Washington and a flight attendant opportunity with Pan Am. However, she pursued neither in accordance with her parent's wishes following the tragic death of her older brother Giulio in a sledding accident. Instead, she worked locally in the insurance and retail industries until she met and married the love of her life, Costantino Lazzaretti. She excelled as both a wife and mother and her number one priority, and passion, was her devotion to raising her children. When her three children were of school age, she embarked upon a new challenge of working part time at Blakeley Psychiatric Clinic and Northwest Psychoanalytical Institute. She was employed there for many years and was instrumental in organizing and cataloguing their billing and library systems. Simultaneously, during this time she volunteered in several schools and churches in the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle. She established the library at St. Therese School. She also provided transportation for the students so they could participate in community service and especially enjoyed chaperoning field trips. Jo Anne was an active member and staunch supporter of the Italian community. She had a strong commitment to the annual Festa Italiana, promoting Italian culture and ideals. JoAnne was a former President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Italian Club of Seattle where she was very much loved and respected.
JoAnne had many diverse interests. She enjoyed traveling abroad, mainly to Europe, was a fabulous gourmet cook and gracious hostess. Her home was open to friends and family and always filled with love, laughter, fun, and marvelous food. With an angelic voice, JoAnne was a talented musician, pianist, and performer. She also enjoyed the cultural arts and was a very gifted artist herself. She liked dancing, gardening, had a wonderful sense of humor, was a "people person", loved chocolate, and was devoted to her family and her Catholic faith. An avid sports fan, she attended all her grandchildren's athletic events from grade school through college. JoAnne will be remembered as the "Queen" of practical jokes making others laugh with her joy and enthusiasm for life. She will be best known for her beautiful smile, her sweetness and grace, her kind and loving heart, and her loyalty to "La famiglia". JoAnne was strong, brave, courageous, a "woman warrior" to the end. A beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be infinitely missed and live on in our hearts and memories forever.
JoAnne's family wishes to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff at Mirabella Seattle for their loving, exceptional care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Giulio, sister Lena, and husband of 60 years Costantino. JoAnne is survived by her daughter Linda Monroe (Ric ), sons Michael and John Lazzaretti MD (Christel), grandchildren Michael (Stefanie) and Marisa Monroe, great-grandchildren Mabel and Eddie Monroe, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
At JoAnne's request, there will be a private burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery St. Therese Mausoleum. Committal to be performed by Father Paul Magnano PhD.
Remembrances may be sent to:
Festa Italiana - Costantino Lazzaretti Endowment - PO Box 9549, Seattle, Washington 98109.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
JoAnne, age 90, passed away on June 4, 2020 from complications related to end stage renal disease. She was born on February 16, 1930, in Seattle, to Italian immigrants Pasquale and Rosa Fabbio. JoAnne attended St. Therese Catholic Elementary School and graduated with Honors from Garfield High School. Following graduation, she was awarded an academic scholarship in business to the University of Washington and a flight attendant opportunity with Pan Am. However, she pursued neither in accordance with her parent's wishes following the tragic death of her older brother Giulio in a sledding accident. Instead, she worked locally in the insurance and retail industries until she met and married the love of her life, Costantino Lazzaretti. She excelled as both a wife and mother and her number one priority, and passion, was her devotion to raising her children. When her three children were of school age, she embarked upon a new challenge of working part time at Blakeley Psychiatric Clinic and Northwest Psychoanalytical Institute. She was employed there for many years and was instrumental in organizing and cataloguing their billing and library systems. Simultaneously, during this time she volunteered in several schools and churches in the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle. She established the library at St. Therese School. She also provided transportation for the students so they could participate in community service and especially enjoyed chaperoning field trips. Jo Anne was an active member and staunch supporter of the Italian community. She had a strong commitment to the annual Festa Italiana, promoting Italian culture and ideals. JoAnne was a former President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Italian Club of Seattle where she was very much loved and respected.
JoAnne had many diverse interests. She enjoyed traveling abroad, mainly to Europe, was a fabulous gourmet cook and gracious hostess. Her home was open to friends and family and always filled with love, laughter, fun, and marvelous food. With an angelic voice, JoAnne was a talented musician, pianist, and performer. She also enjoyed the cultural arts and was a very gifted artist herself. She liked dancing, gardening, had a wonderful sense of humor, was a "people person", loved chocolate, and was devoted to her family and her Catholic faith. An avid sports fan, she attended all her grandchildren's athletic events from grade school through college. JoAnne will be remembered as the "Queen" of practical jokes making others laugh with her joy and enthusiasm for life. She will be best known for her beautiful smile, her sweetness and grace, her kind and loving heart, and her loyalty to "La famiglia". JoAnne was strong, brave, courageous, a "woman warrior" to the end. A beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be infinitely missed and live on in our hearts and memories forever.
JoAnne's family wishes to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff at Mirabella Seattle for their loving, exceptional care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Giulio, sister Lena, and husband of 60 years Costantino. JoAnne is survived by her daughter Linda Monroe (Ric ), sons Michael and John Lazzaretti MD (Christel), grandchildren Michael (Stefanie) and Marisa Monroe, great-grandchildren Mabel and Eddie Monroe, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
At JoAnne's request, there will be a private burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery St. Therese Mausoleum. Committal to be performed by Father Paul Magnano PhD.
Remembrances may be sent to:
Festa Italiana - Costantino Lazzaretti Endowment - PO Box 9549, Seattle, Washington 98109.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.