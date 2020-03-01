|
Joanne Shannon McDevitt
June 26, 1936 ~ February 20, 2020
Beloved friend, mother, and grandmother passed away February 20, 2020 at Harborview Hospital surrounded by family.
Joanne, born in Seattle, had fond memories of attending 12 schools throughout Washington until settling in Seattle at the 8th grade. She raised her family in
Wallingford, prioritizing little league sports and community. Family picnics and the neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt are cherished by many. She was an avid knitter, piano player, favorite pet sitter, and lived her Catholic faith through loving service. She cherished talking with people and finding connections. She embraced her husband's Irish Heritage, she knew how to have fun, threw great dinner parties, took banjo lessons in her 70's, and often wore red shoes. She was once released from Jury duty to attend the Mariners opening game, may have run a small football pool, and was proud to be a league bowler right up to the week of her passing. Joanne valued the power of education developing lifelong friendships with her Holy Names High School alumni, and she had a rewarding 25 year career at Seattle Central College. "Aunt Joanne" to many, was a strong and giving woman who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her long time friend and companion, Patrick Ash; children, Charles and Brigid (Jeffery Basham); daughter in-law, Mary Kay; grandchildren, Libby Fisher-Hunter (Chad Hunter), Sophie McDevitt, Margaux Basham; Kyle, Connor and Corey McDevitt; her brother, Paul Shannon, and a large extended family. Preceded in death by John, her loving husband of over 50 years; her children, John, Brian, and Mathew, as well as her three sisters.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Class of 1955 Scholarship at Holy Names Academy or Seattle Colleges Foundation Seattle Central Student Scholarships.
Recitation of the Rosary will be
held on Friday, March 6 at 10:30am
immediately followed by a
Funeral Mass at 11:00am BOTH at St. Brendan Catholic Church
10100 NE 192nd St, Bothell, 98011
Mar. 1, 2020