Joanne Tenuta
Joanne Tenuta aged 93 passed away peacefully May 6, 2020. She was born November 12, 1926 to George and Cordelia Fitzgerald in Seattle Washington. She met and married the love of her life, Valentine Tenuta in 1946, who preceded her in death in 2000.
Joanne loved people and spent much time with her many friends at Brittany Park, the retirement community she called home for the last five years. She was involved in her community for many years, volunteering at the Hopelink Food Bank and knitting hats for mariners visiting our port. Keeping a healthy lifestyle was also one of Joanne's passions. She exercised daily, kept a robust diet, and even brewed her own Kombucha tea!
Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her son, Alan Tenuta, daughter Ann (Rick) Emerick, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020