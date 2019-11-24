|
Joanne Whittier
Joanne (Mortland) Whittier passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by three other generations of her loving family. Joanne was born to Leo and Evelyn Mortland in Seattle where she lived on Queen Anne Hill with her family, including her sisters Mary Margaret and Janet. Following graduation from Queen Anne High School, she attended Linfield College. Joanne then moved to San Francisco where she worked, married and began raising a family. The family later moved to Spokane and then to Bellevue, accomplishing her desire to return to the Pacific Northwest. During high school, Joanne was an usher at the 5th Avenue Theater. She later worked for Crown Zellerbach (San Francisco) and the Washington State Department of Ecology. Joanne was known for her good humor, signature dance moves and as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters. She is survived by her children Gregg (Karen Sue) and Karen (Scott, deceased), her 3 grandchildren and her 3 great grandchildren. Remembrances can be made to in Joanne's memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019