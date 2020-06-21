Joe A. Gutierrez
Jose Armando "Joe" Gutierrez passed away with his family at his side on June 5, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1937 in Eagle Pass, TX, and in 1948 his family relocated to Wapato, WA. Joe graduated in 1957 from Wapato High School and attended Skagit Valley College and Central Washington College. Joe loved connecting with his classmates from Wapato, and was known as part of the glue that held them all together as friends.
In 1962 he married Andrea Heim, a classmate from Wapato. That same year he started a career in title insurance which would span 40 years. He worked in California, Washington and Arizona with Pioneer Title, Safeco, Lawyers Title, and First American Title. He also worked at Clements & Juarez Construction Company with classmates from Wapato.
On San Juan Island in Washington in the 1960s and 70s, he served the community in the Lions Club, as a city councilman, as a school board director and chairman, and as a precinct committeeman and chairman to the Republican Party in San Juan County. In Arizona he was honored by the business community when elected as President of the Santa Clara County Chamber of Commerce.
Joe was at ease in many different social circles and treasured his family above all. He was a storyteller, teacher and mentor. He had great empathy for those in need; always ready to help. Joe took joy in helping his son with his hydroplane racing. Joe loved attending Gutierrez family events, especially the annual family reunion. He encouraged everyone to continue this tradition; he was so proud of his family history and his heritage. Joe was a wonderful father, husband, grandpa, brother and uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is survived by siblings Leon (Ruth) Gutierrez, Richard Gutierrez, Ruth (Tony) Ruiz, Yolanda Diaz, George Gutierrez & Carmen Krieger, & by his children Joe Gutierrez, Salena (Calvin) McAlister, Melanie Strand, and Kelly Loring-Clark, & a multitude of adored grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Refugio, brother Robert, and sisters Vera, Ernestina and Bella.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later time when his family and friends can safely gather. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the woundedwarriorproject.org.
We love you so much, Dad, and miss you always. Soar with las Aguilas, Dad.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.