Joe Clark
1941 ~ 2020
S.B.J. "Joe" Clark was born on September 9, 1941 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He passed away on March 30, 2020. Joe had been flying his Gamebird that morning and upon returning suffered a fall. Joe's parents were C. Spencer and Myra Clark. He is survived by two sisters, Maggie Clark and Linda Helsell of Seattle. His younger brother Charles Clark passed away in 2012. He is survived by nieces and a nephew, Chelsea Clark, Ingrid Jarvis, Alexa McIntyre, and Spencer Helsell and 9 great nieces and nephews. They all called him "Uncle Joe". Joe's godson, Chase Englehart, was a very close friend to Joe and is also a partner in a few of Joe's businesses. He has always been considered a member of Joe's family.
Joe grew up in Seattle and attended Lakeside School and was a member of the class of 1959. He graduated from Riddely, a prep school in Canada. Joe attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg and learned to fly while a student there. Aviation became the most important aspect of his life. Joe worked for Raisbeck Engineering, an aviation company in Seattle as a salesman in the 1960s. He founded Jet Air a Lear Jet distributor for Washington and British Columbia, and he co-founded Horizon Air which later was purchased by Alaska Airlines. Joe, Clay Lacy and Bruce McCaw were instrumental in organizing the Friendship Foundation which set an Around the World Record in a Boeing 747 as a charity flight to benefit children.
Joe along with his long time friend, Dennis Washington founded Aviation Partners, Inc. In Seattle. Leaders in Advanced Winglet Technology. A Joint Venture with the Boeing Co. formed Aviation Partners Boeing also in Seattle. Joe was the Board Chairman. The Winglets have provided substantial benefits to the airlines by reducing drag, which saves fuel. To date over 10 billion gallons of fuel has been saved. Joe Clark changed the face of aviation.
Joe sat on the Board of the Museum of Flight, Horatio Alger Association and Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. He was very deserving of the many Awards and accolades he received throughout his aviation career.
There will be a Memorial service at the Museum of Flight. Date to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020