Joeann Dorothy Berger Gallagher
Joeann died at home on April 27, 2020, at age 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Joe Berger, and her brothers, Jim and David.
Joeann deeply treasured her family, extended family, and friends. She had an enviable knack for making friends and sustaining her friendships and leaves behind friends from every phase, place, and turn of her life. Joeann was kind and laughed easily, including at herself. She inherited a keen interest in politics and social justice issues from her parents. A lifelong sports fan, Joeann especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's games and watching soccer and Mariners games. She was a paralegal and entrepreneur. She started two businesses: Joeann Gallagher & Associates and Bigelow Resources, and purchased a third, Legal Copy. Joeann seemed undaunted by the risks inherent in business ownership. Joeann loved to travel. At age 77, she took her trusty BMW on a solo road trip to the East Coast and back, stopping to visit friends along her route. Joeann loved to see and study art. She visited art museums wherever she was in the United States and around the world. Her favorite painters were Vermeer and the Impressionists.
Joeann is survived by her children Mary Bea (Miguel), Kathy (Larry), Kelly (Paul), and Jay; her grandchildren Dana (Adair), Sarah, and Alex; her sister-in-law Jeane; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Joeann requested that there be no services. There will be a celebration of Joeann's life when large gatherings are permitted again. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Northwest Harvest or your local food bank.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020