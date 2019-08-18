|
Joel Edward Harvey
Joel Edward Harvey passed away July 31, 2019, peacefully at home. Joel was born in Seattle on August 6, 1948 to Lloyd and Janice Harvey. Tragically Janice passed 23 days after his birth. Joel and his sister were raised by their father and paternal grandparents. Joel grew up in Rainier Valley and Burien. He graduated from Franklin High School class of 1966, where he was the captain of the state champion tennis team. He enrolled in the University of Washington with the goal of becoming an English teacher. However, the Vietnam War happened, and he enlisted rather than waiting to be drafted, training at Ft. Lewis and Ft. Polk. Joel shipped off to Vietnam at the beginning of the Tet Offensive in 1968.
He was a company clerk until he was needed in combat. He volunteered as a point man in his platoon, he wanted to help protect his fellow soldiers. He received a Purple Heart during the war and came home a man rather than the boy. He also returned home with a lifelong battle with PTSD, which prevented his return to the University of Washington. He began a career at the post office while raising his family.
On May 17, 1980, Joel, his family and a couple friends went on a camping trip to see "the volcano right in our backyard". They barely escaped with their lives when Mt. St. Helens erupted the next morning. Joel was extremely proud of some amazing photographs taken by his friend Gary Rosenquist, while Joel drove the getaway car along the escape route. This natural disaster intensified his PTSD immensely, something he would battle with the rest of his life.
In 1984 Joel married his bride Norma. He was a proud dad to his son Joel W. from a previous marriage, and he gained daughter Shari when he married Norma, then he and Norma together had their youngest son Noah.
He proudly retired from the US Post Office in 2011. He did his best to live in peace until succumbing to a heart attack, induced by the recurring nightmares of War. We will never forget his day to day compassion to help, both family and friends alike. He would always go the extra mile to help anyone in need.
He is survived by: Wife; Norma Harvey, Sons: Joel W. Harvey and Noah Harvey; Daughter: Shari Sayers; Sister: Janet Harvey; Step sister: Marie Otten; Nieces: Catherine Sweeten, Carin Miller and Alana Leffler; Grand Nieces: Nicole Waliser and family, Courtney Miller, Jana Miller and family, Susan Crandell, Kelleigh Nelson and family, and Stephney Leffler; and Grand Nephew: Matthew Miller and family.
Service to be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Washington on August 22, at 1:30.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019