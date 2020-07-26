Joel Halvorson
April 13, 1960 ~ July 11, 2020
Joel Halvorson passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at the age of 60. Joel was born April 13, 1960 to Pearl and Julian Halvorson in Seattle WA. As a young boy Joel was raised in White Center along with one brother and two sisters. Joel graduated from Evergreen High School in 1979. In later years Joel spent time fishing in Alaska on the "Kodiak". Joel then took a Cabinet Maker Apprenticeship from Renton Tech where he was proud to earn a certificate. Joel had a great talent in wood working making furniture, cabinet's, decks, fences and the cutest bird houses. Joel loved camping, fishing and BIG bon fires in the Teanaway and Salmon-La-Sac area.
Joel was a proud Dad and Papa to his granddaughters Savana and Emily. Joel will be missed by all and especially his dog Craze!
"Gone Fishin" "Ya that's right"
Joel is survived by his partner Sue, son Jason, daughter Tara, sisters Julie (Paul), Jill, granddaughters, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
