1/
Joel W. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel W. Hall

Joel W. Hall, age 74, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 after a short battle with non-COVID-related pneumonia.

Born in Seattle, WA, the son of Kal and Margaret Hall, he grew up in Wedgwood and graduated from Ingraham High School in 1964. He then began a long and prosperous career in insurance and, later on, real estate.

He is survived by his wife Doreen, children Jason (Hitomi) and Becky (Will), and his two grandchildren, Reina and Maya. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother Tim.

We will remember Joel as the teller of dirty jokes, a fan of a warm fireplace and the winner of the "he who dies with the most tools" contest. But most of all, we will remember him as someone who loved his family above all else.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the charity or organization of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved