Joel W. Hall
Joel W. Hall, age 74, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 after a short battle with non-COVID-related pneumonia.
Born in Seattle, WA, the son of Kal and Margaret Hall, he grew up in Wedgwood and graduated from Ingraham High School in 1964. He then began a long and prosperous career in insurance and, later on, real estate.
He is survived by his wife Doreen, children Jason (Hitomi) and Becky (Will), and his two grandchildren, Reina and Maya. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother Tim.
We will remember Joel as the teller of dirty jokes, a fan of a warm fireplace and the winner of the "he who dies with the most tools" contest. But most of all, we will remember him as someone who loved his family above all else.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the charity or organization of your choice
.