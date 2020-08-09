JoEllen Schill



JoEllen Phillips Schill, aka JoJo to all who knew and loved her, passed from this earth suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020. JoEllen was born in Los Angeles on October 21, 1941 to Martin S. Phillips and Rosalie Swartzkopf Phillips. There she married Stanley Schill and they had four children. The family relocated to Seattle in 1973, where she remained until her parting.



JoEllen was a one of a kind woman. She is universally noted as being small in stature but towering in spirit and personality. She valued family among all things, but also treasured her many friends, of which she had a vast and eclectic array. She could mingle in any circle and be the life of the party. She loved being a mom and was incredibly proud and involved in the lives of her children and seven grandchildren. She is most well known for her public access TV show Tellin' JoEllen, a dating show for singles. Her gift of gab and interest in people made her a natural at interviewing guests with which viewers could connect. She parlayed her status as the 'Seattle Singles Maven' into Mingle Mania, where she facilitated fun and engaging experiences for singles. She also wrote a monthly column for the Bellevue Athletic Club called JoEllen's Tellin', spotlighting the club's members.



JoEllen left an indelible mark on this world that anyone she ever met will never forget. She is grieved by her children, Stacy Schill, her partner Glen Alcorn, and her children Ryan and Maddy Kubasta; Stewart Schill, his wife Weslie Brown and son Walker Mitchell-Schill Scott Schill, his wife Jennifer, and children Theo and Nate; Shelby Skiena, her husband Len and children Mia and Brian; her sister Leslie Rosenstock and her partner Joanne Kailikea; her children's father, Stan Schill and his wife Fran.



