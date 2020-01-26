|
|
John A. McCall
1937 ~ 2020
John died peacefully of congestive heart failure on January 13, 2020 at the age of 83.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Jean McCall and many members of his extended family and friends.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy John earned his Masters in Business from the University of Washington. This led him to a position at the Seattle Times for 25 years. His organizational and interpersonal skills enabled him to become director of circulation for much of that time.
After retiring from the Times John spent many years volunteering with SHIBA (State officer of the Insurance Commission) assisting people who needed help getting through the state insurance registration process.
John loved to golf and being extremely modest he did not brag about his 7 hole in one awards. He and Jean golfed in many locations, he totally enjoyed being invited to participate in many Pro-Am events and in golfing the famous links at St. Andrews in Scotland. John and Jean were long time members at the Inglewood Golf Club.
John's quiet wit, his ready smile and enveloping hugs will be sadly missed by many.
At John's request no service will be held, interment will be in Tahoma National Cemetery at Kent Washington.
John, you have a
tee time waiting.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020