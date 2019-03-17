Home

1925 ~ 2019

Surrounded by his family in his Seattle home, John passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. John lived his entire life in Seattle, retiring in 1990 after a long career as a Supercargo for the Port of Seattle as well as many other ports in Washington State. As part of the "Greatest Generation" to ever live, he was a WWII Veteran!! John was known as Papa, Cadillac John, and Supercargo John. John enjoyed playing and watching sports as well as Drag Racing... He won many races between 1961-1962 and was a qualifier in the Puyallup Valley Raceway World Fair Championship in his '59 Chevy Impala Super Coupe.

John is a lifetime member of AHEPA and the American Legion.

John is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Dimitra, and his children and grandchildren; brother Peter. Preceded in death by his father and mother.

A celebration of his life and funeral service will be held on

Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 am,

at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
