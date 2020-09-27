John "Jack" Albert Christianson
1931 ~ 2020
"Jack" Albert Christianson passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 in Ballard, WA -
just a few blocks from where he was born in 1931 and grew up. His was the last surviving child of Iceland immigrants Sigurd and Helga. He was a proud graduate of Ballard High ('49) and University of Washington ('53).
Jack served in the Air Force and in 1955 towards the end of his service was based in Cheyenne Wyoming, where he met Ardith "Sue" Worley, a young newly graduated nurse from Galesburg, Illinois. They met and that was that. Jack and Sue married in 1956.
Jack's career start was with Shell Oil as regional manager in Seattle. He and Sue were also busy starting a family in Seattle, where they welcomed sons Jeff and Kenn. Shell moved him every few years, to Boise where they welcomed daughter Sonya and then to Portland where they welcomed daughter Lisa and then to Phoenix where the family settled in Scottsdale. When facing the next move, they decided that the weather was nice, and they had enough kids already so he'd better move on and Jack founded C&E Reality focusing on commercial real estate in the Phoenix area.
Jack and Sue enjoyed their life in Arizona. He planted an orange tree and celebrated each harvest. His Thanksgiving turkey cooked every year to perfection on an outdoor charcoal grill was legendary. With four active kids, band concerts, Scouts, monthly Poker and Bridge clubs and keeping a pool sparkling clean, Scottsdale was a great place to raise a family.
Even when good, life can be challenging. Just weeks short of Jack and Sue's 30th Anniversary in 1986, Sue unexpectedly passed away at the age of 51, breaking hearts, but making the family bond even stronger.
Later on, Jack was working with West Coast Doors, based in Washington, and on one Seattle trip he met up his former high school sweetheart, Carole Diddia Himmelman and, once again, that was that. He relocated to Seattle, married Carole and was able to enjoy a wonderful second chapter that included snowbird life with winters spent at Roadhaven Resort in Apache Junction, AZ, driving there in his beloved Buick with their wonder dog Sheeba.
In 2007 Jack and Carole and his family traveled to Iceland for a family reunion where Jack enjoyed a reunion with his cousins. The extended family forged relationships that will endure for years to come.
Jack's second chapter changed directions when sadly, cancer took Carole in 2008. Ever resilient, Jack moved back to his roots in Ballard as resident #1 to a brand-new Merrill Gardens, just two blocks from where he was born. He enjoyed that each of his kids lived nearby with families of their own.
The first things people mention about Jack are his warmth, humor, great laugh and his resilience.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Worley, his second wife Carole Diddia Himmelman and his siblings - Herman, Lillian Swensen and Robert.
Jack is survived by his children Jeff (Jennifer), Kenn (Ann), Sonya Campion (Tom), and Lisa Clark (Darrin) and stepchildren, JoAnn Long and Craig Himmelman along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and by one orange tree in a backyard in Scottsdale, AZ.
His family would like to thank Providence Health Care Hospice of Seattle for the caring support in his later months, the compassionate care of Dennis and Richard of Reliance HomeCare, and a special thanks to Dr. Annemiek Sontrop from The PolyClinic for years of kindness, empathy and care.
Jack was placed to rest at Evergreen-Washelli reunited with his wife Sue.
An online celebration is planned for 11am, October 10th, please go to www.GatheringUs.com
for memorial information and to share memories.
In remembrance please consider a donation to the National Nordic Museum or Providence Hospice of Seattle.
And if you happen be in Seattle you can remember Jack by visiting his favorite bench at the south end of Golden Gardens park in Ballard, where he left a message to simply
"Enjoy the view."