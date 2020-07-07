John and Jerry met in 1952. She was 19; he was 20. They shared a deep Catholic faith, a desire for a big family, and a commitment to social justice. They died two weeks apart in their home in the Ravenna district.
Their 66-year marriage began in 1954. By 1961, they were parents of five. John was a veteran finishing his doctoral studies and working full time, while Jerry held everything together at home. After a decade in Cleveland, Ohio, the family settled in Seattle in 1973. Their door was always open. There was never a hint of formality, only an open welcome.
In 1995, they joined efforts in a new way, leading St. Vincent de Paul's (SVdP) Food Program at Blessed Sacrament parish in Seattle's University District. John was the organizer, manager and heavy lifter, and Jerry was the heart of the operation. Working with a group of dedicated volunteers, the program serves a communal meal every Sunday and distributes food every Friday. They also ran a call center to respond to requests for assistance. Sometimes, the help that was needed most was Jerry's kindness-she listened, joked, and made each caller feel valued and loved.
John and Jerry built a community of service based on their belief that every human deserves respect and kindness, regardless of circumstance. The community of service lives on after them, providing assistance, respect, and kindness to hungry, homeless, and poor people in Seattle. As John said after Jerry's death, ""We leave the work to those who follow to make the world a better place.""
They are survived by their children, Joanne (Tom), Ann (Tom), Kathleen (Jeff), James (Janet) and Jean; grandchildren Jenifer (Peter), Susan (William), Steve (Rachel), Andrew (Mattie), Alicia, and Taryn, and great-grandson Gabe; John's brothers Robert (Marilyn) and Daniel (Sue), Jerry's sister Patricia Buckley (John), and their families; along with hundreds of John's students who carry on his work; St. Vincent de Paul volunteers; and a large community of friends.
Please see https://sites.google.com/view/morfordmemorial/home
for information on a Memorial Celebration of life. Jerene (Jerry) Ann Morford (nee McGinn)-genuine, kind, smart, funny, humble, prayerful, cynical, generous, and caring–died of heart disease on April 16, 2020. John described her as ""the finest person I know.""
Born in 1933 in Spokane, Washington, Jerry attended Holy Names College and Sacred Heart School of Nursing before marrying John. Married women were not allowed in nursing school, so she left before graduating. She created homes where her children and their friends wanted to hang out, sewed clothes for all (matching aprons for 7!), cooked so many meals, taught religious education, and volunteered in her children's schools. In Seattle, she attained master gardener status, completed scripture and leadership training, and worked on crisis call lines and as a drug and alcohol counselor. She continued her formal education as her children grew older, graduating summa cum laude with a degree in philosophy and theology from Seattle University in 1984.
Jerry's friends loved being with her. She made each person know they mattered. Neighbors, friends, children, and grandchildren knew they could call or come by anytime, and Jerry would be there to listen, tell jokes (badly!) and laugh.
Deeply spiritual, Jerry found connection and comfort in the ritual of daily Mass. She prayed alone and with others, in words and through service. She read, collected, and shared hundreds of books on scripture. Her favorite writer was St. Paul; she saw in him some of the rebel do-gooder that she saw in herself.
Those who knew Jerry in the last ten years of her life experienced her incredible grit. In pain nearly constantly, she was also constantly on the go. Zipping about in her little white car, she worked at Blessed Sacrament on Mondays, led a scripture class on Wednesdays, shopped and socialized with fellow seniors on Thursday, volunteered at the Food Bank on Fridays, served as Eucharistic Minister to homebound friends on Sundays, and took care of family and friends every day.
John Alva Morford, a loving man, superb educator, and leader who strove to put his faith into action, died on May 4, 2020 of pulmonary fibrosis. In his students' words, John's life ""epitomized coherence, the elusive integration of faith and service.""
Born in 1933 in Missoula, Montana, John moved as a child to Spokane and earned his bachelor's degree from Gonzaga University in 1955. While in college, John met and married the love of his life and became active in his Catholic faith. He graduated with a master's and Ed.D. in Educational Administration from the University of Idaho in 1963. His marriage, education, and faith shaped the rest of his life.
The job he was happiest in was teaching high school English in Pasco, Washington (19571960). He loved teaching and believed quality education at every level was central to a just and equitable society. The jobs he was known for were leadership roles, including Chair of the Education Department at John Carroll University (1968-1973), Dean of the School of Education at Seattle University (1973 – 1978), and Director of the Educational Leadership Doctoral Program at Seattle University (1978 – 1992). He led with principle, integrity and compassion, founding one of the first programs in the US to prepare teachers for work in impoverished urban areas. His research and publications address leadership, educational law, ethics, teacher education, and adult development.
John was a skilled teacher and speaker and could carry on a conversation with almost anyone, but he fully relaxed with his family and close friends. Days when the whole family gathered, especially Morford-McGinn family picnics, were true celebrations for him.
John loved to travel. Walking in cities around the world opened up opportunities to learn about new places and experiences. When he wasn't learning first-hand, he learned through reading. Each evening would find him reading magazines and so many books! He devoured fiction and nonfiction and remembered everything he read, often sharing minute details with anyone who would listen. After retiring, he co-authored a book of his own, Life after 60? YES!
After moving to emeritus status in 1992, John traveled to Nepal to work with Jesuits there, served on the Board of Washington/Chile Partners of the Americas, and became active in SVdP. He managed SVdP's Food Program at Blessed Sacrament for 24 years and served as President of the Seattle-King County Council of SVdP (2013 – 2019). In recognition of his leadership, SVdP created the John Morford Leadership Award to be given to an outstanding leader every year. In 2008, John was awarded the Archbishop Raymond G. Hunthausen Humanitarian Award for being ""a living model for those who would practice the Gospel by helping their brothers and sisters who are in need.""