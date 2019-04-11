Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ANGUS Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John ANGUS Phillips Obituary
John "ANGUS" Phillips

John "ANGUS" Phillips, 47, passed away February 2, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Brier, WA. Angus was born August 6, 1971 in Seattle, WA to Kenneth M. and Jone (Paulsen) Phillips. Angus attended Bishop Blanchet High School; and upon graduation headed to Alaska for several seasons of fishing upon the Seattle Star. Angus completed welding school, loved working in construction; and of course his 30 years of hard work and contribution to the leadership and success of the family business U-Park System.

He was a hard and diligent worker; and took great pride in his projects from start to finish. His yard was a great source of pride and joy and could often be seen on his riding lawnmower; mowing his 5 acres or mowing at others in the neighborhood. In his

younger days, he enjoyed summers in Chelan, watching heavy equipment operators do their thing; and was an avid skier. Later he enjoyed spending time in his yard, running any kind of heavy equipment, playing

with his kids, visiting with people;

and most of all his passion was

helping people when he saw their

need for help. He often drove up and

down the street on his John Deere

Gator, stopping at neighbors; he

thrived on solving any problem

around their yards and homes.

He loved his 3 Chocolate Labs;

Doogan, Penelope and Buster.

Angus is survived by his wife of 24

years, Maria (Karas) Phillips;

children Jack and Karas Phillips;

father, Ken Phillips Sr.; brother,

Ken Phillips Jr.; sister Molly (Phillips) Potts and husband Shawn Potts; nieces and nephews; Gunner, Sofie, Piper, Jake, Nick, Drew and Francesca and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother; Jone H. Phillips.

A Celebration of Angus' Life:

Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2-4 p.m.

Ballard Elks Lodge, 6411 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle, WA
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.