John "ANGUS" Phillips



John "ANGUS" Phillips, 47, passed away February 2, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Brier, WA. Angus was born August 6, 1971 in Seattle, WA to Kenneth M. and Jone (Paulsen) Phillips. Angus attended Bishop Blanchet High School; and upon graduation headed to Alaska for several seasons of fishing upon the Seattle Star. Angus completed welding school, loved working in construction; and of course his 30 years of hard work and contribution to the leadership and success of the family business U-Park System.



He was a hard and diligent worker; and took great pride in his projects from start to finish. His yard was a great source of pride and joy and could often be seen on his riding lawnmower; mowing his 5 acres or mowing at others in the neighborhood. In his



younger days, he enjoyed summers in Chelan, watching heavy equipment operators do their thing; and was an avid skier. Later he enjoyed spending time in his yard, running any kind of heavy equipment, playing



with his kids, visiting with people;



and most of all his passion was



helping people when he saw their



need for help. He often drove up and



down the street on his John Deere



Gator, stopping at neighbors; he



thrived on solving any problem



around their yards and homes.



He loved his 3 Chocolate Labs;



Doogan, Penelope and Buster.



Angus is survived by his wife of 24



years, Maria (Karas) Phillips;



children Jack and Karas Phillips;



father, Ken Phillips Sr.; brother,



Ken Phillips Jr.; sister Molly (Phillips) Potts and husband Shawn Potts; nieces and nephews; Gunner, Sofie, Piper, Jake, Nick, Drew and Francesca and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother; Jone H. Phillips.



A Celebration of Angus' Life:



Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2-4 p.m.



Ballard Elks Lodge, 6411 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle, WA Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 20, 2019