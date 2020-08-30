John Anthony Heil



John Anthony Heil, 60, passed away at his home among the trees on August 19, 2020. He was born November 24, 1959, in Seattle, Washington to John "Jack" Heil Jr. and Marian Van Goor Heil, the fifth of their six children. He grew up in Seattle's Wallingford district, roaming the neighborhood and nearby spaces of Green Lake, Woodland Park, Ballard and Fremont on his bike, the perfect match for an adventurous boy. His siblings remember him as having a mechanical bent from an early age: John was the one you went to for the best designed fort, or vehicle to go down Go-Cart Hill at Lower Woodland Park.



In 1963 John lost his beloved father, Jack, in an airline accident; it profoundly affected John's life. The following year his mother remarried and John gained a new father and six siblings from the Trebon clan. Two more sisters would soon arrive. Childhood camping trips with his family in mountains and at ocean beaches sparked John's love of fishing and gave him an early, intense appreciation for the natural world. He also enjoyed the sights and sounds of trains, and would wave at the engineers so they would blow the train whistle.



John attended St. Benedict's Grade School and graduated from the six-year program of Matteo Ricci College at Seattle Prep High School and Seattle University in 1980. He ran with Prep's cross-country team and spent time studying in Graz, Austria, learning German fluently. His time in Austria impressed him and John returned to Salzburg after graduation to teach English on a Fulbright Scholarship.



Coming back to Seattle, he worked for Western Battery, later moving to Dyno Battery in 1990 where he labored for the next thirty years. The work fit John's mechanical inclinations perfectly. His generous assistance to clients created lasting friendships. He spent weekends working on boats and became highly skilled at designing and maintaining complete off-grid power systems, one of the few in Washington with that ability. One of the joys of his later years was flying to southeast Alaska to troubleshoot client's systems. Alaska's beauty awed him as did the ability to fish in its pristine waters, and connect with people who would, in his words, "Do anything for you."



In 1991 John married Anne Conrad in Seattle. The two had met as housemates and began dating soon afterwards. They eventually moved to Bothell where their household over the years sported numerous happy and loved rescue dogs. John's spare time was spent amassing firewood (generously delivered to any in need), salmon fishing, digging razor clams at the coast, and making raspberry freezer jam. He shared his bounty at family potlucks where we will always remember his excellent clam fritters. He reveled in the peace and quiet of the Cascade Mountains, and of his home in Bothell.



John was preceded in death by his father, Jack Heil, stepfather Bud Trebon, stepbrothers Jim, Ron, and Bob Trebon, and stepsister Camille Trebon. He is survived by his wife, Anne, and dogs Tye and Remi, his mother, Marian, brothers Jim and Tom, sisters Mary, Barb, Theresa, Meg, Ann, Aimee and Cherie. Numerous nieces and nephews will remember being hoisted into the air by Uncle John. His greatest pleasure was talking with friends and making life better for others. We will miss him greatly.



No formal memorial service is planned. The family requests any donations be made to animal rescue services.



