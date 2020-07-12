John Augustus Augustavo
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, John Augustus Augustavo, patriarch of the Augustavo clan, passed away at home at the age of 86.
'Big John' was born July 8, 1933 in Walla Walla, WA, the only child of Ralph and Leona Augustavo. He left Pasco at age 14 to attend St. Martins in Olympia before enrolling at Seattle University where he met Ginger Suva. They married August 6, 1955 and settled in northeast Seattle where they raised their children.
After college, John started working as an assistant buyer at Frederick & Nelson and then a sales exec at William Volker Co. before eventually starting Westlake Carpet Distributors in 1972, a company still going strong today. He was an incredible salesman and employed many a struggling high school student working in the warehouse or just unloading a pad truck for a quick 20 bucks.
John was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially when his children and grandchildren were playing. He enjoyed any type of fishing, salt-water or fresh. Nobody caught more fish, more ways, than Big John. He was also an avid golfer and member of Sand Point Country Club, and a past Club President.
He loved to sing. Summer nights you could hear him strumming the ukulele with the Assumption gang and belting out "I Want to Wallow in Walla Walla" and other classic gems.
He never met a man he didn't like or who didn't like him. He had an infectious, bigger than life personality that no one escaped. He was kind to strangers and always had an open hand for those who needed a little help. 'Big John' was always there and got things done - his way.
His greatest accomplishment by far was his family, and their Catholic education was a priority to both Ginger and John. John gave his time generously at both Assumption and Blanchet High School.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Ginger, sons Phil (Sylvia), Ed (Kim), Dave (Jan), John (Lynn), Joe (Brenda) and daughter Julie Ross. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his great grandson Kaysen, and son-in-law Jeff Ross.
Private family services have been held.
Remembrances may be made to the Kaysen James Augustavo Scholarship Fund at Assumption School, 6220 32nd Avenue NE, Seattle, WA 98115.
