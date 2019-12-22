|
John & Pam Balch
Pamela Marie Balch passed away on November 25th, 2019. Born on October 21st in 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to Mooneen and Martin Caulfield. She married her husband John the following August. They made the decision to move across the country to Seattle in 1977 where they made their home and raised their children.Pam earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and went on to earn her Master's. She worked as a CPA until her children were born. She later went back to Accounting after her children had grown. She loved reading and getting lost in a good book. She was an incredible mother and doting grandmother who loved those close to her with all she had. Pam had a love of Christmas and the joy of the season, she was notorious for her decorations. She is survived by her parents Mooneen and Martin, two sisters Cheryl and Kathy, her two children Meg and Martin, son-in-law Taani and her grandson TJ.
John Philip Balch passed away on December 13th, 2019. Born in Berea, Ohio on November 3rd in 1950 to Marguerite and Allen Balch. John enlisted in the Navy after high school and spent 4 years in the service.He married his beautiful wife and they moved to Seattle, Washington together. When in Washington John joined the Coast Guard Reserves. John started his business Oasis Inc. in 1981.He was a Knight of Columbus and extremely active in his parish St. Thomas More. He loved his church and the community he created for himself and his family.He is survived by his sister Mary Anne, his brother Chuck, his two children Meg and Martin, son-in-law Taani and his grandson TJ.
Funeral Mass for John Balch will be celebrated Monday December 23rd at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church,
6511 176th Street SW, Lynnwood.
Reception to follow in Dalton
Hall at St. Thomas More School.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019