John Benjamin "Jack" Swisher

John Benjamin "Jack" Swisher Obituary
John "Jack" Benjamin SWISHER

Father of five, and husband of 65 years to Lorraine Deagle Swisher, died April 23, 2020 at the age of 88.

In lieu of flowers and instead of a memorial at this time, please consider a gift to your local food bank or favorite charity.

Next summer Jack's family will bury his ashes with other family near his childhood home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
