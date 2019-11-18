|
|
John Bradley Bannecker
Age 88, John Bannecker passed away on October 12, 2019, in Shoreline. An educator in Seattle Public Schools for over 25 years, John taught industrial arts and worked with special needs youth, inspiring students with his love of photography and graphic arts and setting an example for the differently-abled students he served from his wheelchair. He was an active member of University Presbyterian Church for many years and drew strength and comfort from his Christian faith.
Born November 28, 1930, to William R. Bannecker and Mae (Hoelscher) Bannecker, John grew up in Seattle, graduating from Lincoln High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marines, where he achieved the rank of sergeant and served in the Korean War. Honorably discharged in 1954, he then received his degree at Western Washington University and began his teaching career. On June 14, 1963, John married Genevieve Bowen in Seattle. She and their son, John Bowen Bannecker, preceded him in death. He is survived by their daughter Jeanette Bannecker, his brother William R. Bannecker, Jr., and extended family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 18, 2019