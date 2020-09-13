John Bruce Swenson
John Bruce Swenson passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. John B Swenson was born in Seattle at University General Hospital to Waldo and Elizabeth Swenson on July 9, 1935. Bruce grew up in the University District. Attended University Heights and John Marshall Jr. High moving to Bellevue in 1949. Graduated from Bellevue High School where he played football, basketball and tennis. Bruce attended the University of Washington a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity.
In 1957 he married Linda Ellsworth and entered the U.S. Navy. They had two daughters, Susan and Linda. Divorced in 1965. Bruce spent 30 years in active duty and the reserves first on an escort ship, then special warfare and mine sweepers, achieving rank of Captain.
His business career included finance, Boeing and industrial sales. His last endeavor was real estate. In 1987 he reconnected with Luann Perkins and remarried. Bruce was an avid football fan, attended all Husky home games for 54 years and many away games. Attended BHS football games with friends for many years. He made wonderful model sailing ships and had a fabulous lead soldier collection, was a member of the Washington Athletic Club for over 50 years playing & competing in handball.
Bruce volunteered on many committees for his Hunts Point neighborhood, loved military history, old movies, travel, especially cruises, which included the Baltic, Mediterranean, Panama Canal and Alaska. Bruce shared wonderful years with Luann traveling and at her beach cabin on Lopez Island which was a special place for relaxation, gathering with friends and family and golf.
Preceded in death by his wife Luann, Bruce is survived by his sister Jocelyn Lane of Arizona, daughters Susan Anderson of Woodinville, Linda Swenson of Renton, granddaughter Sasha Anderson, Luann's sons Brady of New York, Jeff of Federal Way and her five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Bruce's home in October. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
